89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Recounts on Friday for two ENC mayoral races

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

The Morehead City mayoral race came down to a single vote, and now an election protest has been filed with the Carteret County Board of Elections.

Candidate Lee Stiles received 762 votes, while the incumbent mayor Jerry Jones received 761 votes. Jones filed the protest after he said voters contacted him on the day of voting and afterwards, telling him they were denied the right to vote because they do not live in Morehead City.

In Morehead City, the candidate who receives the most votes wins. There are no runoffs even if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

A recount for the mayor’s race will be conducted at noon on Friday.

A Greenville city council member is asking for a recount in last week’s election.

In unofficial returns, Marion Blackburn lost the District 3 race by 26 votes to Seth Hardee. Tim Langley came in third. Candidates with a 1% difference from the top vote getter can seek a recount.

The Pitt County Board of Elections has scheduled the recount for Friday morning.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
