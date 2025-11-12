© 2025 Public Radio East
Program that provides child care to agriculture workers' families not operating amid government shutdown

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
The East Coast Migrant Head Start Project has been providing child care to agriculture workers' families since 1974, but employees for the projects in Duplin and Pitt counties are on a temporary layoff due to the government shutdown.

Officials said that leaves hundreds of North Carolina children without high-quality early care and education and many families without a reliable place to send their children while they work.

Its North Carolina campuses were serving 250 children when they were forced to close, according to CEO Javier Gonzalez.

Agriculture represents one-sixth of North Carolina’s overall income, and its workers need child care.

Head Start is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Annette Weston
