U.S Marine, deputies credited with saving man involved in fiery crash

A U.S Marine and Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputies are being credited with saving the life of a man involved in a fiery crash last week on Highway 17 in Merry Hill.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle, which then caught fire, and the Marine arrived at the crash scene at the same time as the deputies.

They were able to pull the driver of the vehicle to safety, and the Marine began providing first aid to the victim until the Bertie County EMS arrived.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said he will publicly honor the man for going above and beyond his call of duty to save a life after communicating with U.S. Marine leadership.