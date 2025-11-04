© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

U.S Marine, deputies credited with saving man involved in fiery crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2025 at 6:49 AM EST
Officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle, which then caught fire, and the Marine arrived at the crash scene at the same time as the deputies. They were able to pull the driver of the vehicle to safety.
Bertie County Sheriff's Office
Officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle, which then caught fire, and the Marine arrived at the crash scene at the same time as the deputies. They were able to pull the driver of the vehicle to safety.

A U.S Marine and Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputies are being credited with saving the life of a man involved in a fiery crash last week on Highway 17 in Merry Hill.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the vehicle, which then caught fire, and the Marine arrived at the crash scene at the same time as the deputies.

They were able to pull the driver of the vehicle to safety, and the Marine began providing first aid to the victim until the Bertie County EMS arrived.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said he will publicly honor the man for going above and beyond his call of duty to save a life after communicating with U.S. Marine leadership.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston