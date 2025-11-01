Fresh Air Weekend: Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro; Cameron Crowe

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro says "I'd rather die" than use generative AI: Del Toro's new Frankenstein adaption reimagines Mary Shelley's 1818 Gothic novel. Frankenstein was like a tech bro: "creating something without considering the consequences," he explains.

Why Cameron Crowe wears "uncool" as a badge of honor: Crowe was just 15 years old when he became a music journalist in 1973. He had to talk his mom into letting him go on the road with bands. He chronicles his adventures in his new memoir, The Uncool.



