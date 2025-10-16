NC Republicans release map they hope will help GOP pick up another Congressional seat

The General Assembly's proposed new Congressional map shifts 10 eastern North Carolina counties between districts in an attempt to secure an 11th safe U.S. House seat for Republicans.

Earlier this week, Republican leaders in the General Assembly said they would embark on a redistricting effort with the intention of making another seat safe for their party. Under the current map, there are 10 safe Republican seats, three safe Democratic seats and one swing district.

How are districts changing?

As expected, mapmakers targeted that swing district, North Carolina's First Congressional District. Democrat Don Davis has won it in two consecutive cycles.

They did that by moving Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties from the Third District to the First District.

In return, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne and Wilson counties went from the First District to the Third District. That also means that Davis' Greene County home is now drawn into the district represented by Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican.

North Carolina laws allow residents of the state to run in any Congressional district. Politicians do not need to reside in the district they are seeking to represent.

The changes move the district from one that narrowly voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election (50.13% to 48.86%) to one that favored Republican candidate Donald Trump by more than seven points in the same race (53.05% to 45.76%).

What comes next?

Legislative leaders have said they intend to approve the new map when the General Assembly returns for a scheduled session next week.

Under North Carolina law, a redistricting proposal must only receive a majority of votes in the House and the Senate to become law. Republicans hold wide majorities in both chambers.

Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, does not have the power to veto the new map.

The changes to the First and Third districts appear to be the only differences between the proposed map and the one that is currently in use.