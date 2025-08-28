Winston-Salem holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Twin City Trail

The Winston-Salem Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for a new trail for cyclists and pedestrians.

The Twin City Trail was formerly known as the Salem Parkway Multi-Use Path. A new pedestrian bridge connects communities downtown from West Fourth Street to Liberty Street.

The Twin City Trail received its name from a community campaign led by the city’s DOT. The name was selected out of 30 proposed options after a final public poll.

According to the city, the $5 million project is phase one of a larger initiative to connect downtown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. The new path is also part of an effort to create a continuous network for pedestrians that links neighborhoods across Winston-Salem.