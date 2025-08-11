© 2025 Public Radio East
Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin dead at age 91

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 11, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
Melvin served as Greensboro's mayor between 1971 and 1981.
Photo courtesy of the city of Greensboro.
Melvin served as Greensboro's mayor between 1971 and 1981.

Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin has died at the age of 91.

The Greensboro Sports Foundation, which he chaired, confirmed he passed away Sunday.

Melvin served as mayor between 1971 and 1981. The Melvin Municipal Office Building, which houses City Hall, was named in his honor.

After leaving office, Melvin went on to work for nonprofits, including the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, where he championed athletic initiatives in the city.

In a statement, Mayor Nancy Vaughan called Melvin “Mr. Greensboro” and said he helped shape the city’s economic development. She also credited him with an “early, unwavering” vision to bring Toyota Battery Manufacturing to the region.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
