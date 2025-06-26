© 2025 Public Radio East
NCDOT: Taking selfies at roadside wildflower program sites is dangerous

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:13 AM EDT
The N.C. Department of Transportation Wildflower Program began in 1985 and is maintained by specialists in the agency’s Roadside Environmental unit. The program began with 12 acres in its first year, and there are now more than 600 beds of wildflowers planted on about 700 acres across the state.
N.C. Department of Transportation
State transportation officials are encouraging drivers to take in the beauty of the roadside wildflower program, but not to stop to smell the roses — or, in this case, the sunflowers or marigolds.

NCDOT officials said the areas are not designed for public access, and stopping on the highway for a photo or a selfie can pose significant safety risks to everyone on the road.

There's a booklet available online that identifies the native flowers used in the program. See it HERE.
Annette Weston
