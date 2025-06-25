Last night at Council: Asheville commits extra $5M to affordable housing project

Asheville City Council has doubled down on subsidizing an affordable housing project just south of downtown after the private developer said construction will cost more and take at least two years longer than initially planned.

On Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to approve over $5 million in tax incentives and low-interest loans for a planned 221-apartment complex at 319 Biltmore Avenue, which the council first greenlit in 2022 .

At that time, Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential promised it would not ask Asheville for any handouts beyond the land itself. The city agreed to sell the property for $1, having bought it from Duke Energy for $5.3 million in 2020. But according to Sasha Vrtunski, the city’s affordable housing officer, increases in construction costs have outpaced the growth of projected rents, making the project no longer financially feasible without additional taxpayer support.

“We did our analysis,” Vrtunski told council members, noting that the proposal had also been vetted by Charlotte-based real estate consultant Zelleka Biermann . “We think this is a great deal for the city.”

The extra funding comes with added benefits for Asheville taxpayers. Under the new deal , the project will have 162 affordable units, up from 66 in the initial proposal, and 64 apartments will be restricted to rent only to“extremely low income” residents making 30% or less of the area median income. In Buncombe County, that threshold is $32,150 for a family of four , according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

All of those apartments will have their affordability locked in for 40 years, double the previously agreed period. And instead of buying the land outright, Laurel Street will agree to a 99-year “ground lease,” after which the parcel and its buildings will become city property.

Neither Vrtunski nor the developer fully explained why the project hadn’t proceeded on its original timeline, which had slated construction to finish by the end of this year at a cost of $51.9 million. The revised proposal has an estimated cost of $70.2 million, with the first apartments not completed until late 2027. Council members asked no questions and made no comments before approving the new deal.

However, Vrtunski did mention Laurel Street’s failure to secure a $1.9 million loan from Buncombe County in May 2024. “At that point, they knew that they needed additional funding to make the project work,” she said. The developer also faced a delay at Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2023 over concerns that the plans were too much like “a suburban development.”

