‘No Kings’ protests take place across Western North Carolina

Protests were held in towns across Western North Carolina on Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings" protests.

The 50501 Movement, which – according to the Associated Press – describes itself as a national campaign made up of “everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration” organized protests. The group’s name stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Asheville, Bryson City, Waynesville, and Hayesville were among the towns where demonstrations were held.

In Sylva, over 900 people stood on Main Street in Jackson County.

“Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” community members chanted.

Misinformation and concerns about potential violence have circulated ahead of the protests, prompting some local law enforcement agencies to respond. In Clay County, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that organizers had been coordinating with police.

“Past peaceful demonstrations have resulted in no violations of law, no property damage, and no arrests. We do not anticipate any problems with the scheduled events Saturday at either demonstration,” the office wrote.

In Hayesville, over 600 people turned out for the “No Kings” event, while about 40 cars caravanning for Trump appeared as counter protestors, according to WJRB. In Haywood County, the local Indivisible chapter "Hands Off Haywood" organized a “No Kings” demonstration in Waynesville while the Republican Party held a separate “Spirit of America” celebration in nearby Maggie Valley, the Mountaineer reported.

Asheville hosted three “No Kings” protests

In downtown Asheville, thousands of protesters gathered for the first of three events on Saturday.

The morning started off at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where non-profits Indivisible Asheville/WNC and Western Region NC Poor People's Campaign, led protestors to Pack Square Park.

Sections of College and Charlotte streets were also closed as people were waving signs, flags, and even wearing chicken costumes.

As the temperature began to rise throughout the day, the crowd size diminished.

Gerard Albert III / BPR News A man wears an oversized mask depicting President Trump wearing a crown during a No Kings protest in Asheville on June 14, 2025.

Along Broadway Street, demonstrators like 19-year-old Annette Sanchez held signs and chanted. Sanchez said she was protesting due to federal cuts by the Trump administration.

“Education cuts and stuff happening all around the world right now,” Sanchez said. “DEI being repealed. That's such a big part of our community and we have to have DEI to be able to have equity and support each other.”

Later in the evening, more than 100 people gathered at Pritchard Park, just a few blocks over from Pack Square Park, for a third march of the day, this one centered on immigration.

Protestors draped themselves with the American flag as well as the flags of Mexico, Colombia, and El Salvador. People marched through the streets blasting music in Spanish, chanting things like, “No hate, no fear immigrants are welcome here,” and waving signs.

Hendersonville native Victor Quebrado, 18, was one of the organizers. His group, immigrationsalertasheville, previously held a similar march in February .

Quebrado told BPR in Spanish that the protest was in response to federal immigration raids throughout the country.

“ The protest is against Donald Trump and everything he believes in,” Quebrado said. “We don't have kings in the United States, we have presidents.”

Among the crowd was Asheville native Fatima Gonzalez Perez, 21.

“ It's insane to me that some people don't see it with empathy, with the human heart, because the things that are happening in this current time and day is inhumane.”

