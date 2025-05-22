Asheville reopens portions of riverfront parks damaged by Hurricane Helene

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the city of Asheville has reopened several popular parks and greenways along the French Broad River, offering residents renewed access to outdoor spaces nearly eight months after Hurricane Helene caused widespread flooding and infrastructure damage.

According to a press release from the city , fully reopened areas now include Amboy Riverfront Park, Craven Street Trailhead Park, Jean Webb Park, and the Craven Street Bridge Boating Access Area. Portions of the Wilma Dykeman Greenway and French Broad River Greenway are also accessible, along with some areas in Carrier Park.

“City staff have been picking up extra work assignments and working around the clock to document damages and assess temporary measures to not only get these spaces accessible to our community but to ensure FEMA understands the depth and breadth of the impact from Helene on our public lands,” said Recovery Coordinator Bridget Herring in the release.

French Broad River Park and the Pearson Bridge river access remain closed, and the city warns that some reopened areas may still contain hazards. Visitors are encouraged to pay attention to signage and barriers and to check for updates at ashevillerecovers.org .

City of Asheville

Long-Term Rebuild Planned for Popular Azalea Road Corridor

Earlier this month, the city announced the start of a long-term recovery and redesign effort for the Azalea Road corridor in East Asheville — a well-loved area home to multiple recreation facilities along the Swannanoa River.

According to the city, Hurricane Helene caused at least $25 million in damage to this stretch of public land, which includes the Azalea Dog Park, Gashes Creek Bridge and Dam, Recreation Park and its public pool and the John B. Lewis Soccer Complex.

To begin the recovery, the city issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to develop a new vision for a more resilient and accessible recreation complex. Officials say the design and public engagement process will take about two years, followed by an estimated two to three years of construction, placing full project completion around 2031.

“This milestone marks the beginning of a design plan to restore damaged city assets and establish a new vision for a more resilient and accessible riverfront recreation complex,” city officials wrote in a May 15 news release.

While full restoration will take time, city staff say they will work to reopen portions of the area as progress allows. The project will rely on FEMA Public Assistance , Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR ) funding, and other sources.