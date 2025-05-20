© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Asheville Regional Airport to open new terminal next month

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
Passengers board a flight at Asheville Regional Airport on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Felicia Sonmez
Passengers board a flight at Asheville Regional Airport on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Asheville Regional Airport is getting closer to opening the doors of its new terminal.

Lew Bleiweis, president and CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority, said parts of the new North Concourse will open to the public next month. The terminal is part of the $400 million AVL Forward expansion project, which is divided into three phases.

During a presentation at last week’s City Council meeting, Bleiweis said half of the new building will open between June and July.

The North Concourse will include 7 gates, a new ticket lobby and a TSA checkpoint. It will also include restaurants such as Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and retail store The Goods@AVL.

Last year, more than 2.1 million passengers traveled through AVL, according to the airport authority’s annual report. The figure represents the second year in a row that the airport surpassed 2 million passengers – despite a sharp dip after Hurricane Helene disrupted travel during the fourth quarter of the year.

As tourism to Asheville has boomed, the airport has seen record passenger numbers in 8 of the last 10 years, Bleiweis told the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority in a presentation last month. From 2013 to 2023, the airport nearly tripled its number of unique destinations, from 10 to 27.

The airport also opened a new, 100-space South Shuttle Parking Lot in June at a cost of about $10 million.

The new South Concourse — featuring a grand lobby and second-level concession plaza — is expected to open in the middle of 2027.
Tags
NCPRA
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez