Sunday Puzzle: What's that familiar phrase?

By Will Shortz
Published April 6, 2025 at 7:53 AM EDT
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar phrase in the form "___ and ___." You'll get the first and last words, but with a letter changed in each one. Figure out the familiar phrase.

Ex. CRAZE & BARREN  -->  CRATE & BARREL

1. BREAK & BUTLER

2. CLOCK & DANGER

3. BLACK & TICKLE

4. ROUGE & FUMBLE

5. WIELD & STREAK

6. BLOCK & DICKER (commercial name)

7. PLAID & SIMILE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Henri Picciotto and Joshua Kosman, the creators of "Out of Left Field" cryptic crosswords. Think of a word meaning "delay." Remove one W from it. and you'll be left with another word meaning "delay." What words are these?

 

Challenge answer: Stonewall -- minus one W = stall

Winner: Ted Heyn of Fairfield, Connecticut

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of an 11-letter word thay might describe milk. Change one letter in it to an A, and say the result out loud. You'll get a hyphenated word that might describe beef. What is it?

 

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 10th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz