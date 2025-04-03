Obama photobombs a picture of siblings among D.C.'s cherry blossoms

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Every spring, the Tidal Basin here in Washington, D.C., is overrun by just tons of people because that's when the flowers of thousands of cherry trees bloom at once in this sort of lush, pink canopy. The cherry blossoms are a classic backdrop for family photos. That's what Portia Moore had in mind by having her 4-year-old daughter Belle and 20-month-old son Preston pose for professional portraits.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Moore was so focused on trying to get her kids to, like, not run into the water, please...

SHAPIRO: ...That she didn't notice a tall, skinny guy in sunglasses and a baseball cap walking by in the background of the shot. Walking with him, a bunch of bodyguards. Actually, they were Secret Service. Her husband was the one to point out that the guy in the cap wasn't just any photobomber. He was Barack Phot-Obama (ph). Get it? The former president, Barack Photo...

SHAPIRO: I'm sorry. I just had to. It was right there. So photographer Briana Inell's images of course went viral. Portia Moore described one shot to The Washington Post as the perfect photo.

SUMMERS: And for his part, the former president, who has kept a D.C. residence, posted some amateur photos of flowering trees on Instagram - just like the rest of us do - with the caption, it's fun to be able to play tourist once in a while. The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning.

SHAPIRO: He later commented on Portia Moore's photo, Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom. My bad for stepping into the shot. You can only hope mom replied, thanks, Obama.

