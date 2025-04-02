100 days in, Stein talks WNC recovery, wildfires and what’s next

Next week marks 100 days in office for North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein. In an interview with BPR, Stein said much of his early focus has been on helping Western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene and preparing the region for the growing risk of wildfires. Below are excerpts from Host Helen Chickering’s conversation with Stein.

Recovery from Hurricane Helene

“The number one priority has been trying to help Western North Carolina recover from the lingering and devastating effects of Hurricane Helene,” Stein said. “The scale, the magnitude — I don’t have to convince your listeners because they all lived it — but for folks across the state, it’s hard for people to appreciate just how broad the swath of damage was.”

From damaged homes and infrastructure to loss of life, the storm left lasting scars. Stein recently visited Fletcher to mark six months since the hurricane: “Those folks really — they suffered terribly. Much more than anyone’s fair share.”

Stein’s administration has submitted a $1.4 billion action plan to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for long-term rebuilding. “Seventy to eighty percent of that is for housing — to help people whose homes were destroyed,” he explained. “It’s also for private roads and bridges, and to help towns and nonprofits with economic development.”

The plan was submitted faster than any state impacted by Hurricane Helene — and faster than any state hit by a major hurricane in the last decade, according to Stein.

Still, he acknowledged the funding falls short. “It’s nowhere near enough. But it can help,” he said. “And I’m committed to making sure every dollar we can direct gets back into the community quickly and effectively.”

Addressing wildfire risk

The governor also addressed the wildfires still burning in parts of Western North Carolina — many fueled by debris left by Helene. “Last month, North Carolina had twice the number of wildfires we typically see in March,” Stein said. “There is a lot of fuel on the ground — trees that are down, drying, essentially becoming timber.”

He’s calling for a major expansion of the state’s firefighting capacity. “We need many more Forest Service employees,” he said. “I’ve asked the General Assembly to fund dozens more. We also need to raise pay because there are too many vacancies.”

Stein emphasized that coordination is key, noting his office is working closely with the North Carolina Forest Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the State Fire Marshal and local firefighters. “We’re doing our level best to save property and life.”

A new recovery office — and a new approach

Stein also pointed to lessons learned from slow recovery efforts after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. “The main struggle in the East was how long it took,” he said. “That’s why urgency is something I preach every day.”

He’s created a new office, called the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina — or “Grow NC” — to keep efforts centralized and coordinated. “It’s in my office. Every day I hear directly from the director, Matt Calabria, about what’s happening across agencies.”

Those agencies include Environmental Quality, Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, and Public Safety — all playing a role in recovery. “I want to make sure we have complete coordination and visibility into every aspect,” Stein said. “That’s the primary difference. It’s in my office, and it’s what we start every day with.”

Challenges ahead

Despite the progress, Stein acknowledged the work ahead is complex. “We’ll never go as fast as what the people of Western North Carolina deserve,” he said. “But we’re making progress.”

He pointed to a $524 million state relief package that will help jumpstart housing construction. “We’ve got contractors on standby, and they’re out there putting nails into walls with hammers all summer,” he said. “I want to get as many houses done as we can before winter.”

One major concern: delays in federal reimbursement. “We’ve already paid about $150 million in bills that FEMA has committed to reimbursing but the money hasn’t come yet,” he said. “You’d be a fool not to be worried.”

Still, Stein expressed optimism about continued collaboration. “We’re committed to maintaining and strengthening this relationship with FEMA and the rest of the federal government,” he said.

See progress updates on the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina’s recovery dashboard.