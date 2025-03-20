© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. legal community appeals to candidate to drop ballot challenges in Supreme Court election

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:41 AM EDT
In Morehead City on Monday, the group Common Cause said the ballot challenge impacts 391 voters in Carteret County; 197 of those voters are registered Republicans and 150 are senior citizens -- including a 98-year-old in Newport.
Common Cause North Carolina
File: In Morehead City, the group Common Cause said the ballot challenge impacts 391 voters in Carteret County; 197 of those voters are registered Republicans and 150 are senior citizens -- including a 98-year-old in Newport.

More than 200 North Carolina judges, government officials, attorneys, and other legal experts have sent a joint letter to Jefferson Griffin, urging him to drop his lawsuit challenging the North Carolina Supreme Court election results.

Griffin, a Court of Appeals judge, has challenged over 65,000 early or absentee ballots – most because the voters’ registration records didn’t have either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

After recounts and election protests, Supreme Court Associate Justice Allison Riggs leads Griffin by 734 votes. It’s the only undecided race nationally from the 2024 general election.

The Wake County Superior Court denied Griffin’s demand to discard the ballots last month, and later this week the North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case.

The letter signed by members of the North Carolina legal community states that the arguments Griffin has made amount to a request that the judicial system change the rules that were in place at the time of the election, and if he were to succeed with his effort to void the ballots tens of thousands of voters would lose their voice after they voted.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston