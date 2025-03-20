N.C. legal community appeals to candidate to drop ballot challenges in Supreme Court election

More than 200 North Carolina judges, government officials, attorneys, and other legal experts have sent a joint letter to Jefferson Griffin, urging him to drop his lawsuit challenging the North Carolina Supreme Court election results.

Griffin, a Court of Appeals judge, has challenged over 65,000 early or absentee ballots – most because the voters’ registration records didn’t have either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

After recounts and election protests, Supreme Court Associate Justice Allison Riggs leads Griffin by 734 votes. It’s the only undecided race nationally from the 2024 general election.

The Wake County Superior Court denied Griffin’s demand to discard the ballots last month, and later this week the North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case.

The letter signed by members of the North Carolina legal community states that the arguments Griffin has made amount to a request that the judicial system change the rules that were in place at the time of the election, and if he were to succeed with his effort to void the ballots tens of thousands of voters would lose their voice after they voted.