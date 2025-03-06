© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Black and American Indian youth are at greater risk of death in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST
iStockphoto.com

Children are dying in North Carolina at the second-highest rate recorded in more than a decade, and a recent study shows Black and American Indian youth are at greater risk.

The report from the state’s Child Fatality Task Force showed an overall child death rate of 61.5 per 100,000 children in North Carolina in 2023. That was only a slight decrease from the 2022, which saw the highest death rate for children in the state since 2009.

Overall, more than 1,400 children died in 2023 in North Carolina.

Death rates were highest for Black and American Indian children. The numbers show they died at three times the rate of white children.

The report shows unsafe sleep habits were a factor and that Black infants are twice as likely to die in unsafe sleep environments as white infants in North Carolina.

At least 29 infants accidentally suffocated or were accidentally strangled in their sleep in 2022.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston