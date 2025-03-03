Marine Fisheries asking people to weigh in on amendment to Southern Flounder plan

The NCDEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries is asking people to weigh in on an amendment to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

Amendment 5 would allow for more recreational access while still maintaining the rebuilding requirements set out in amendment 3 – a harvest reduction goal of 72%. The goal is to develop provide long-term approaches to recreational and commercial Southern Flounder management.

Four meetings are planned this month (March) to give people an opportunity to share feedback. In eastern North Carolina, a meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City.

An online form is available on the Information on Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 5 webpage.

People can also submit a written comment through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Southern Flounder Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. March 31.