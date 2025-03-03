© 2025 Public Radio East
Marine Fisheries asking people to weigh in on amendment to Southern Flounder plan

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:52 AM EST
Southern Flounder.
Jesse Bissette, NWRC
Southern Flounder.

The NCDEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries is asking people to weigh in on an amendment to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.

Amendment 5 would allow for more recreational access while still maintaining the rebuilding requirements set out in amendment 3 – a harvest reduction goal of 72%. The goal is to develop provide long-term approaches to recreational and commercial Southern Flounder management.

Four meetings are planned this month (March) to give people an opportunity to share feedback. In eastern North Carolina, a meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City. 

An online form is available on the Information on Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 5 webpage.

People can also submit a written comment through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Southern Flounder Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. March 31.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
