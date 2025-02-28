© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Debris burn in Craven County spreads to 100 acre wildfire, which was quickly contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:34 AM EST
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.
Chovee On Flickr
/
Creative Commons
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.

A Craven County homeowner has been given a warning ticket for starting a debris burn that spread into 100 acres of land on Wednesday night, threatening more than 20 homes in the area.

Several Craven County and Carteret County agencies were called to the large brush and woods fire off Hodge Road and were able to contain it quickly.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the fire was caused by a debris burn that escaped and spread.

Officials say 23 homes were at risk, but none of them were damaged.

The National Weather Service said fire danger is increased on Friday for parts of eastern North Carolina, with an even greater threat on Saturday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston