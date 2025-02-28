Debris burn in Craven County spreads to 100 acre wildfire, which was quickly contained

A Craven County homeowner has been given a warning ticket for starting a debris burn that spread into 100 acres of land on Wednesday night, threatening more than 20 homes in the area.

Several Craven County and Carteret County agencies were called to the large brush and woods fire off Hodge Road and were able to contain it quickly.

The North Carolina Forest Service said the fire was caused by a debris burn that escaped and spread.

Officials say 23 homes were at risk, but none of them were damaged.

The National Weather Service said fire danger is increased on Friday for parts of eastern North Carolina, with an even greater threat on Saturday.