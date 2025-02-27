© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Internal investigation underway after McDonald's arrest video sparked community concerns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST

The Greenville Police Department is investigating after video of the arrest of a man at a McDonald's sparked concerns about the techniques used during the arrest.

Anthony Drayton was arrested Monday afternoon, after restaurant management asked the he be removed from the property because they were permanently banning him from the establishment.

GPD officials say Drayton refused to provide his identification and resisted arrest.

While the video circulating on social media captures part of the incident, officials say it lacks context and does not show that before the arrest Drayton repeatedly kicked one of the responding officers before a second officer struck him in the head. They say Drayton was not handcuffed when this occurred.

Drayton was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and resisting. Neither Drayton nor the officers were injured during the arrest.

An internal investigation is underway.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston