Internal investigation underway after McDonald's arrest video sparked community concerns

The Greenville Police Department is investigating after video of the arrest of a man at a McDonald's sparked concerns about the techniques used during the arrest.

Anthony Drayton was arrested Monday afternoon, after restaurant management asked the he be removed from the property because they were permanently banning him from the establishment.

GPD officials say Drayton refused to provide his identification and resisted arrest.

While the video circulating on social media captures part of the incident, officials say it lacks context and does not show that before the arrest Drayton repeatedly kicked one of the responding officers before a second officer struck him in the head. They say Drayton was not handcuffed when this occurred.

Drayton was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer and resisting. Neither Drayton nor the officers were injured during the arrest.

An internal investigation is underway.