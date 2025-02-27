© 2025 Public Radio East
Bill to ban balloon releases awaiting action in the North Carolina State Senate

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:01 AM EST
A mylar balloon with fish and the quote “Making A Splash” with a tire track in the sand as the background.
M. Gosselin
/
National Park Service
Nearly 1,800 balloons were picked up on beaches at Cape Hatteras National Seashore last year.

A bill to ban balloon releases is awaiting action in the North Carolina State Senate.

Senate Bill 20 would ban the intentional release of balloons in the state – with sponsors saying they harm the beauty of North Carolina and pose a danger to wildlife and marine animals.

A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle recently and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.
N.C. State University Center For Marine Sciences And Technology
A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle recently and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.

In November 2023, a necropsy found a Gervais’ Beaked Whale calf that was found on the beach in Emerald Isle died from eating a plastic or mylar balloon.

Read more: A whale calf died on an ENC beach from eating a balloon and an NC researcher says plastics are a danger to cetaceans

If the bill passes, people who release them can get a $250 fine.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
See stories by Annette Weston