Bill to ban balloon releases awaiting action in the North Carolina State Senate

A bill to ban balloon releases is awaiting action in the North Carolina State Senate.

Senate Bill 20 would ban the intentional release of balloons in the state – with sponsors saying they harm the beauty of North Carolina and pose a danger to wildlife and marine animals.

N.C. State University Center For Marine Sciences And Technology A live Gervais' Beaked Whale washed up in Emerald Isle recently and died soon after, and researchers say the female calf was killed by ingesting a plastic balloon.

In November 2023, a necropsy found a Gervais’ Beaked Whale calf that was found on the beach in Emerald Isle died from eating a plastic or mylar balloon.

If the bill passes, people who release them can get a $250 fine.