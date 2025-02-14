New program will pay students to train for jobs in high-demand fields

Carteret Community College has launched an internship-to-apprenticeship program that’s designed to connect high school and college students with local businesses for paid learning opportunities.

A nearly $300,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation will fund Carteret Works, which will provide training that will help fill high-demand healthcare, trades, and hospitality and culinary positions in the region.

Golden LEAF President Scott Hamilton said it’s intended to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing students with real-world experience, high school and college credits, and industry-recognized credentials.