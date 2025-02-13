© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Charges upgraded to murder for teen father after days-old baby died following abuse

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:52 AM EST
Jordan Gardner was originally charged with felony child abuse. After the baby’s death, investigators they have upgraded the charges to murder.
New Bern Police Department
Jordan Gardner was originally charged with felony child abuse. After the baby’s death, investigators they have upgraded the charges to murder.

A teenage father is now charged with murder after his infant daughter died.

New Bern police say Xhamaria Gardner died Tuesday at ECU Health Medical Center. The baby was 18 days old on January 26th when first responders found the baby in distress and struggling to breathe.

Jordan Gardner was originally charged with felony child abuse. After the baby’s death, investigators they have upgraded the charges to murder.

Tests showed the infant suffered trauma and was likely the victim of child abuse, according to police.

The 19-year-old father is being held without bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston