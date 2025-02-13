Charges upgraded to murder for teen father after days-old baby died following abuse

A teenage father is now charged with murder after his infant daughter died.

New Bern police say Xhamaria Gardner died Tuesday at ECU Health Medical Center. The baby was 18 days old on January 26th when first responders found the baby in distress and struggling to breathe.

Jordan Gardner was originally charged with felony child abuse. After the baby’s death, investigators they have upgraded the charges to murder.

Tests showed the infant suffered trauma and was likely the victim of child abuse, according to police.

The 19-year-old father is being held without bond.