89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Oysters sold in N.C. could be contaminated with norovirus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST
George Hastings points out specks of grit on a newly opened oyster.
Meredith Rizzo
/
NPR
The Food and Drug Administration said some oysters that were harvested in British Columbia and sold in North Carolina and other states could be contaminated with norovirus.

The oysters were sold under Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi brands and came in a bag that had either Pacific Northwest Shellfish or Union Bay Seafood with certification numbers BC 740 SP or BC 6001 SP.

Anyone who purchased the oysters should throw them away or return them to the distributor, and officials say they should also clean and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that may have come in contact with them.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, body aches and stomach pain.
Annette Weston
