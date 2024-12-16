Surveillance video shows man throwing dogs into fenced area at ENC shelter during overnight hours
The Greene County Animal Shelter is trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video throwing several dogs into a fenced-in area last Thursday night.
Shelter officials say dumping is at an all-time high, and they are working to identify the man – who was driving a unique silver truck.
Under North Carolina law, anyone that has custody of an animal and willfully abandons it is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.