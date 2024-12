Nearly 90,000 sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests laid on coastal beaches in North Carolina this year.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say there were 1,333 loggerhead sea turtle nests recorded in North Carolina this year, plus 24 green turtle nests, 7 leatherback nests, and 9 Kemp’s Ridley nests.

The number of loggerhead nests is just shy of the 10-year average.