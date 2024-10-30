NC AG asking U.S. Supreme Court to protect access to preventive care under ACA

North Carolina’s attorney general has filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to protect a key provision of the of the Affordable Care Act that guarantees access to preventive care.

Attorney General Stein and a coalition of 24 attorneys general are asking the court to hear and reverse a lower court’s decision that would prohibit the federal government from enforcing a provision in the ACA that requires most private insurers to cover certain preventive services and treatments.

Prohibiting the preventive services provisions could cause a significant gap in health care coverage in the states, which Stein said would be especially frustrating after North Carolina worked to close its coverage gap by expanding Medicaid last year.