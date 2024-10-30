© 2024 Public Radio East
NC AG asking U.S. Supreme Court to protect access to preventive care under ACA

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 30, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
North Carolina’s attorney general has filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to protect a key provision of the of the Affordable Care Act that guarantees access to preventive care.

Attorney General Stein and a coalition of 24 attorneys general are asking the court to hear and reverse a lower court’s decision that would prohibit the federal government from enforcing a provision in the ACA that requires most private insurers to cover certain preventive services and treatments.

Prohibiting the preventive services provisions could cause a significant gap in health care coverage in the states, which Stein said would be especially frustrating after North Carolina worked to close its coverage gap by expanding Medicaid last year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
