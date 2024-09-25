© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. Congressman's bill addresses plastic pollution and recycling

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
Plastic piles up at recycling facility in Salem, Oregon.
Laura Sullivan
/
NPR
File: Plastic piles up at recycling facility in Salem, Oregon.

A North Carolina congressman has introduced a bill meant to tackle plastic pollution and improve the sustainability of plastic packaging materials.

Congressman Don Davis said millions of recyclable products end up in landfills every day, including plastics used in agriculture and packaging for fruits and vegetables grown in the state’s agricultural communities, and the current recycling infrastructure is outdated and lacks the necessary resources and investments to address recycling needs, especially in rural communities.

The Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act will create a single national plastic recycling standard to help increase recycling rates, set a minimum recycled content standard for plastic packaging, and study the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from product materials.

According to the Recycling Partnership, 25% of North Carolina households do not have access to recycling, and those households are primarily concentrated in rural areas.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
