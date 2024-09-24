© 2024 Public Radio East
Candidate for governor Mark Robinson says he's considering legal action against CNN

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:45 AM EDT
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson says he's considering legal action against CNN after it reported he made racist and sexual comments on a pornographic website.

Robinson spoke to reporters after making a gubernatorial campaign stop in Wilkesboro. CNN posted video of the event, which was Robinson's first since most of his campaign staff resigned on Sunday.

“We're in talks right now, everything up to legal counsel, to take CNN to task for what they have done to us," he said, "We are going after them, we are going to go after them for what they've done. But we have five weeks left of this race folks, and make no mistake about it, we are not going to let CNN throw us off of our mission.”

Robinson has denied he made the posts in support of slavery that described him as a Black Nazi. The Republican Governors Association confirmed Monday that it's no longer running TV ads supporting Robinson in North Carolina. The national group had planned to spend more than a million dollars on the race, and just launched its latest ad last week.
Annette Weston
