NC Congressman asking feds to better protect Coast Guard facilities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. Congressman is asking the treasury secretary to include U.S. Coast Guard facilities and other sensitive sites under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Congressman Greg Murphy said adversaries are doing everything they can to undermine American sovereignty and security, and while CFIUS coverage includes many military bases and other sensitive areas, U.S. Coast Guard facilities, National Laboratories, some maritime ports, and critical telecommunications and energy infrastructure are not included.

Murphy said that leaves the United States vulnerable to, “hostile nations and malicious actors.”

The letter asks Secretary Janet Yellen to consider these recommendations as the Department of the Treasury finalizes its proposed rule to expand CFIUS coverage.
Annette Weston
