Chemical mishap at a Beaufort County water plant leads to evacuations, one injured

Several businesses were evacuated and a delivery driver was taken to the hospital after a chemical mishap at a Beaufort County water plant.

County officials say a vendor delivering liquid Ammonia sulfate to the Plymouth Street Booster Station inadvertently combined it with sodium hypochlorite and the mixture started to off-gas.

The delivery company’s contracted clean-up crew transferred the mixed chemicals to a secured travel container and hauled it away for safe disposal.

Officials say the mishap did not impact the drinking water.