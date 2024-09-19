© 2024 Public Radio East
Chemical mishap at a Beaufort County water plant leads to evacuations, one injured

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:24 AM EDT
Beaufort County, NC

Several businesses were evacuated and a delivery driver was taken to the hospital after a chemical mishap at a Beaufort County water plant.

County officials say a vendor delivering liquid Ammonia sulfate to the Plymouth Street Booster Station inadvertently combined it with sodium hypochlorite and the mixture started to off-gas.

The delivery company’s contracted clean-up crew transferred the mixed chemicals to a secured travel container and hauled it away for safe disposal.

Officials say the mishap did not impact the drinking water.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
