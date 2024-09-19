Chemical mishap at a Beaufort County water plant leads to evacuations, one injured
Several businesses were evacuated and a delivery driver was taken to the hospital after a chemical mishap at a Beaufort County water plant.
County officials say a vendor delivering liquid Ammonia sulfate to the Plymouth Street Booster Station inadvertently combined it with sodium hypochlorite and the mixture started to off-gas.
The delivery company’s contracted clean-up crew transferred the mixed chemicals to a secured travel container and hauled it away for safe disposal.
Officials say the mishap did not impact the drinking water.