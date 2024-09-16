© 2024 Public Radio East
Coastal flooding, hazardous beach conditions, isolated tornados possible Monday in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:44 AM EDT
A tropical storm warning is in place for the coastal waters from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. Coastal flood high surf advisories are in effect until Tuesday morning for Onslow and Carteret Counties. There is a high risk of rip currents all along the ENC coast. A flood watch is in place for all of eastern North Carolina through Tuesday afternoon.
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City
A tropical storm warning is in place for the coastal waters from Cape Hatteras to Surf City. Coastal flood high surf advisories are in effect until Tuesday morning for Onslow and Carteret Counties. There is a high risk of rip currents all along the ENC coast. A flood watch is in place for all of eastern North Carolina through Tuesday afternoon.

A disturbance that could become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Helene before it moves inland later today (Monday) has prompted tropical storm warnings along parts of eastern North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance that’s right now called Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is about 100 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina and tropical storm conditions are expected today (Monday.)

The storm would be named Helene if it can make the transition into a more subtropical or tropical low but meteorologists say impacts from this system will be the same regardless of whether that happens.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding are the expected impacts through tonight (Monday night.) Rainfall totals will vary, but 4-6" will be possible in some areas, especially south of Highway 70.

The severe potential is limited, but forecasters say a brief spin up tornado or waterspout will be possible all day and into the early evening tonight (Monday.)

Gusty winds will impact the eastern Carolinas and the southern mid-Atlantic and some coastal flooding is possible at high tide.

Storm surge is expected to be 1 to 3 feet above ground level if the peak surge arrives at high tide.

A tropical storm warning is in place for the coastal waters from Cape Hatteras to Surf City.

Coastal flood high surf advisories are in effect until tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for Onslow and Carteret Counties.

There is a high risk of rip currents all along the ENC coast.

A flood watch is in place for all of eastern North Carolina through tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
