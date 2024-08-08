© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCDHHS urges private well owners to take extra precautions after Debby

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT

After Hurricane Florence in 2018, nearly 45 percent of wells tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health were found to have bacterial contamination. More than 13% of those wells had detectable E. coli. 

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there are steps people who get their water from a private well can take in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby to ensure their water is safe for drinking.

They include turning off electricity to the pump and leaving it that way until flood waters recede. If extensive flooding has occurred, they say people shouldn’t drink the tap water and should use bottled water instead until the well water has been tested and deemed safe for use.

Those that live near animal feeding operations, agricultural fields where pesticides are applied or industrial chemical factories should contact the local health department for additional testing, especially if they smell fuel or chemicals in the water.

If there is bacterial contamination, the water should not be used drinking, cooking, making ice, bathing in any form or washing clothes or dishes. The water can be boiled for five minutes before those uses.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston