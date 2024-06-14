Storm system that caused massive flooding in Florida expected to bring high waves, rip currents to ENC
The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the storm system that caused massive flooding in Florida this week for possible tropical development.
Once those storms leave land and enter the Atlantic off the southern U.S., meteorologists say atmospheric conditions will become more favorable for some slow development; there’s a 20 percent chance.
It’s expected to stay offshore and fairly weak, but could cause some high waves and strong rip currents at ENC beaches Friday and Saturday.