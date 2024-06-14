© 2024 Public Radio East
Storm system that caused massive flooding in Florida expected to bring high waves, rip currents to ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:58 AM EDT
Once those storms leave land and enter the Atlantic off the southern U.S., meteorologists say atmospheric conditions will become more favorable for some slow development; there’s a 20 percent chance.
National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the storm system that caused massive flooding in Florida this week for possible tropical development.

It’s expected to stay offshore and fairly weak, but could cause some high waves and strong rip currents at ENC beaches Friday and Saturday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
