Several ENC counties benefit from funding to help people leaving prison rejoin their communities

North Carolina’s Secretary of Adult Correction recently announced $1.9 million to support local reentry councils working to help formerly incarcerated people return to North Carolina’s communities.

Todd Ishee said it’s critical that people leaving prison get the services they need to be successful and avoid ending up back behind bars, and the spending is a major step forward in the goal to serve all 100 counties with local reentry councils.

There are currently 17 established local reentry councils in operation, and the funding will support 11 emerging reentry councils serving 27 counties – including Duplin, Carteret, Onslow, Lenoir, Greene, Jones, Bertie, Washington, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Martin

The NC Department of Adult Correction will soon release a request for proposals from organizations interested in operating these new local reentry councils.