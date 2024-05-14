© 2024 Public Radio East
Several ENC counties benefit from funding to help people leaving prison rejoin their communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:40 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, seated, shows an executive order directing state government agencies to boost efforts at successful prisoner reentry that he signed at a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
Gary D. Robertson
/
AP Photo
File: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, seated, shows an executive order directing state government agencies to boost efforts at successful prisoner reentry that he signed at a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

North Carolina’s Secretary of Adult Correction recently announced $1.9 million to support local reentry councils working to help formerly incarcerated people return to North Carolina’s communities.

Todd Ishee said it’s critical that people leaving prison get the services they need to be successful and avoid ending up back behind bars, and the spending is a major step forward in the goal to serve all 100 counties with local reentry councils.

There are currently 17 established local reentry councils in operation, and the funding will support 11 emerging reentry councils serving 27 counties – including Duplin, Carteret, Onslow, Lenoir, Greene, Jones, Bertie, Washington, Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Martin

The NC Department of Adult Correction will soon release a request for proposals from organizations interested in operating these new local reentry councils.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston