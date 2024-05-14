Polls open on Tuesday for statewide runoff election

Polls are open across North Carolina Tuesday for a rare statewide runoff in the Republican primaries.

The runoffs will determine the G-O-P nominees for state auditor and lieutenant governor. That's because both positions attracted lots of candidates in the March primary, and no one got above the 30-percent threshold to win outright.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill faces Hal Weatherman for lieutenant governor. Weatherman worked for former lieutenant governor Dan Forest and has the endorsement of Mark Robinson, who currently holds that office.

For state auditor, accountant and legislative staffer Jack Clark faces Dave Boliek, a Fayetteville attorney and UNC-Chapel Hill trustee.

Registered Republicans are eligible to participate in those primaries and a congressional runoff in the 13th district, where one candidate has dropped out.

Unaffiliated voters who took a G-O-P ballot in March or didn't vote are also eligible.

And all voters in the Orange County school district are eligible to vote in a school board runoff there.

