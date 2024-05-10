N.C. U.S. Senator presses Biden on administration’s withholding of ammunition to Israel

Fresh off a Congressional Delegation trip to Israel, North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd and his colleague Joni Ernst of Iowa have sent a letter to President Biden, demanding answers over his administration’s withholding of ammunition to Israel.

The letter said Biden promised his commitment to Israel was ironclad, and the senators say pausing much-needed military support to our closest Middle Eastern ally signals otherwise.

They also noted concerns that the administration failed to notify Congress about the decision.

On Wednesday, Biden warned Israel for the first time that the U.S. would stop supplying it weapons if Israeli forces make a major invasion of Rafah, a refugee-packed city in southern Gaza.