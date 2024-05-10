© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. U.S. Senator presses Biden on administration’s withholding of ammunition to Israel

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
Office of Senator Ted Budd
While in Israel, Senators Budd and Ernst met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed hostage negotiations, military operations in Gaza, and combating antisemitism around the world.

Fresh off a Congressional Delegation trip to Israel, North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd and his colleague Joni Ernst of Iowa have sent a letter to President Biden, demanding answers over his administration’s withholding of ammunition to Israel.

The letter said Biden promised his commitment to Israel was ironclad, and the senators say pausing much-needed military support to our closest Middle Eastern ally signals otherwise.

They also noted concerns that the administration failed to notify Congress about the decision.

On Wednesday, Biden warned Israel for the first time that the U.S. would stop supplying it weapons if Israeli forces make a major invasion of Rafah, a refugee-packed city in southern Gaza.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
