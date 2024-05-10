Low turnout expected in Tuesday statewide runoff election
A likely small group of North Carolina voters will decide which Republicans will serve as the party’s nominees for a congressional district seat and two statewide positions.
Tuesday’s GOP primary runoffs include pairs of candidates in the 13th House District and for lieutenant governor and state auditor.
Runoffs are taking place because the leading candidates in the March 5 primary elections failed to get above 30% of the vote.
Turnout is expected to be low.