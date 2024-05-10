© 2024 Public Radio East
Low turnout expected in Tuesday statewide runoff election

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
Tuesday’s GOP primary runoffs include pairs of candidates in the 13th House District and for lieutenant governor and state auditor.

A likely small group of North Carolina voters will decide which Republicans will serve as the party’s nominees for a congressional district seat and two statewide positions.

Runoffs are taking place because the leading candidates in the March 5 primary elections failed to get above 30% of the vote.

Turnout is expected to be low.
Kelly Batchelor
