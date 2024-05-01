Jury finds U.S. Army Major guilty after he smuggled guns to Ghana in blue barrels of rice

A federal jury convicted a United States Army Major stationed at Fort Liberty on charges related to smuggling guns from the U.S. into Ghana.

U.S Attorney Michael Easley said Kojo Dartey, age 42, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in July.

Easley said the rogue Army Major was convicted at trial after smuggling guns to Ghana in blue barrels of rice and household goods.

The weapons included multiple handguns, an AR15, 50-round magazines, suppressors, and a combat shotgun that were smuggled out of the Port of Baltimore on a container ship.

At the same time, Dartey was a witness in a case that involved a marriage fraud scheme between soldiers on Fort Liberty and foreign nationals from Ghana.