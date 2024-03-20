NCDHHS asking for feedback on weatherization waiver

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is asking for feedback on a proposed waiver for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Officials said the waiver would raise funds for the Weatherization Assistance Program and Heating and Air Repair and Replacement Program from 15% to 25% this fiscal year.

The programs are intended to boost energy efficiency and improve living conditions for low-income families in North Carolina.

The waiver will be open for review through Friday and a virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday.



People can register for the online public hearing in advance and set a calendar reminder by going to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/606685665241676119. For additional assistance registering for the webinar, reach out to ncfasttraining@dhhs.nc.gov.

Written comments can be mailed, postmarked no later than March 26, to:

RE: LIHEAP Weatherization Waiver Comments

Carla West, Division Director of Human Services

DHHS Division of Social Services

2420 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2420

Comments can also be emailed as an attachment to Jasmyne Simmons, Energy Program Consultant, at Jasmyne.Simmons@dhhs.nc.gov.