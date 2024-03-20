© 2024 Public Radio East
NCDHHS asking for feedback on weatherization waiver

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Courtesy NCDHHS

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is asking for feedback on a proposed waiver for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Officials said the waiver would raise funds for the Weatherization Assistance Program and Heating and Air Repair and Replacement Program from 15% to 25% this fiscal year.

The programs are intended to boost energy efficiency and improve living conditions for low-income families in North Carolina.

The waiver will be open for review through Friday and a virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday.
 
People can register for the online public hearing in advance and set a calendar reminder by going to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/606685665241676119. For additional assistance registering for the webinar, reach out to ncfasttraining@dhhs.nc.gov.

Written comments can be mailed, postmarked no later than March 26, to:

RE: LIHEAP Weatherization Waiver Comments
Carla West, Division Director of Human Services
DHHS Division of Social Services
2420 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-2420

 Comments can also be emailed as an attachment to Jasmyne Simmons, Energy Program Consultant, at Jasmyne.Simmons@dhhs.nc.gov.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
