Hike under the Worm Full Moon this weekend

People in eastern North Carolina will have a chance to take in the full moon at its peak during a night hike at Hammocks Beach State Park this weekend.

The Worm Full Moon is named for the time of year it occurs, around the Spring Equinox, signaling the emergence of earthworms as temperatures warm up.

It’s also called the sap moon or sugar moon because tree sap flows in the spring.

A ranger will lead the after-hours hike. Officials say hikers can bring a flashlight and pets are welcomed but have to be on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times.

The two-mile hike starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and those interested should meet at the trailhead.