© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hike under the Worm Full Moon this weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:27 AM EDT
Hammocks Beach State Park
City of Swansboro
Hammocks Beach State Park

People in eastern North Carolina will have a chance to take in the full moon at its peak during a night hike at Hammocks Beach State Park this weekend.

The Worm Full Moon is named for the time of year it occurs, around the Spring Equinox, signaling the emergence of earthworms as temperatures warm up.

It’s also called the sap moon or sugar moon because tree sap flows in the spring.

A ranger will lead the after-hours hike. Officials say hikers can bring a flashlight and pets are welcomed but have to be on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times.

The two-mile hike starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and those interested should meet at the trailhead.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs