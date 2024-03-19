North Carolina organization that supports victims of human trafficking has been recognized by the FBI

An Elizabeth City organization that supports victims of human trafficking has been recognized by the FBI.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office gave “Beloved Haven” the 2023 Director’s Community Leadership Award for North Carolina.

They help survivors with immediate needs such as housing and clothing, but also provide job training and help victims get important documents like social security cards and birth certificates.

Robert M. DeWitt, the FBI special agent in charge in North Carolina, said human trafficking can happen in any community and 'Beloved Haven' is a valuable partner that works tirelessly to educate their community and equip victims with information and services and to empower them to rebuild their lives.