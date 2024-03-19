© 2024 Public Radio East
North Carolina organization that supports victims of human trafficking has been recognized by the FBI

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:29 AM EDT
FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt and Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II present Tina Pennington with the certificate for the DCLA award.
FBI Charlotte Field Office
An Elizabeth City organization that supports victims of human trafficking has been recognized by the FBI.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office gave “Beloved Haven” the 2023 Director’s Community Leadership Award for North Carolina.

They help survivors with immediate needs such as housing and clothing, but also provide job training and help victims get important documents like social security cards and birth certificates.

Robert M. DeWitt, the FBI special agent in charge in North Carolina, said human trafficking can happen in any community and 'Beloved Haven' is a valuable partner that works tirelessly to educate their community and equip victims with information and services and to empower them to rebuild their lives.
