Check your fridge and freezer, popular turkey sausage recalled

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:57 AM EDT
More than 35,000 pounds of Johnsonville Turkey Kielbasa is being recalled after several complaints of black rubber material in it.
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service
The turkey version of a popular brand of kielbasa brand might be harboring an unpleasant surprise.

It was made in October, but officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service said it has a long shelf life and people could still have it in their fridge or freezer.

Beyond finding plastic, the FSIS officials say there haven’t been any injuries or other issues associated with eating the sausage.

Anyone with the product should throw it away or return it to the store where they bought it.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
