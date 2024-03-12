Check your fridge and freezer, popular turkey sausage recalled

The turkey version of a popular brand of kielbasa brand might be harboring an unpleasant surprise.

More than 35,000 pounds of Johnsonville Turkey Kielbasa is being recalled after several complaints of black rubber material in it.

It was made in October, but officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service said it has a long shelf life and people could still have it in their fridge or freezer.

Beyond finding plastic, the FSIS officials say there haven’t been any injuries or other issues associated with eating the sausage.

Anyone with the product should throw it away or return it to the store where they bought it.