Are you an oyster lover? The North Carolina Coastal Federation wants to know how you recycle shells

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking people to weigh in on recycling oyster shells.

They want to know where people are buying in-shell oysters, how many they purchase, and whether they recycle the shells afterward.

The wild harvest season for oysters is drawing to a close; it ends March 31. In North Carolina, people don’t need a license to harvest oysters for their own use.

Recycling the shells can create a healthier environment for marine life and improve water quality.

Fill out the brief survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf74H64dJ5b44tWEz2E2sd3D40lzfsJtB0NCOHojszJdntYTQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0&fbclid=IwAR3g3yR-onRu81pBUvuy0f1tbOgKsK7ih1vRXsWtHLQFHQfwBCDxkBW8KmI&pli=1

