There will be a scheduled water outage Monday night along parts of the Atlantic Beach Causeway and Fort Macon Road.

The outage will begin at 10 p.m. and officials say the water should be back on by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

When water service is restored, they are recommending people boil all water used for things like drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation or use bottled water.