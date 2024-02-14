Fatal crash on NC 12 near stretch closed by overwash

One person was killed in a crash on Ocracoke Island Tuesday just north of the overwash area that has shut down North Carolina Highway 12.

Hyde County deputies didn’t release further details.

All lanes of N.C. 12 are closed on the north end of Ocracoke Island between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the Ocracoke Ferry Terminal.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the highway is expected to remain closed until noon Wednesday because of sand and overwash.