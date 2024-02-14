© 2024 Public Radio East
Fatal crash on NC 12 near stretch closed by overwash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST
All lanes of N.C. 12 are closed on the north end of Ocracoke Island between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the Ocracoke Ferry Terminal.
North Carolina Department of Transportation
/
Facebook
All lanes of N.C. 12 are closed on the north end of Ocracoke Island between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the Ocracoke Ferry Terminal.

One person was killed in a crash on Ocracoke Island Tuesday just north of the overwash area that has shut down North Carolina Highway 12.

Hyde County deputies didn’t release further details.

All lanes of N.C. 12 are closed on the north end of Ocracoke Island between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the Ocracoke Ferry Terminal.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the highway is expected to remain closed until noon Wednesday because of sand and overwash.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
