© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday evening winds could have greater impact because of Tuesday's storm impact on ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:16 AM EST
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport say threats could include severe thunderstorms this evening with damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.
National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport say threats could include severe thunderstorms this evening with damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Another windy storm is expected to hit eastern North Carolina Friday night.

It’s expected to include strong winds, especially along the coast where a wind advisory is in effect tonight for gusts of 45-50 mph.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport say threats could include severe thunderstorms this evening with damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Only minor coastal flooding is expected because the winds won’t be quite as strong.

However, they add that the wind event is coming just days after strong storms, and even some tornadoes, earlier this week – and people are still trying to clean up from damage from that.

Additionally, forecasters say some trees weakened by the earlier storm may be more prone to falling down with this event, even if though winds are expected to be lighter.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs