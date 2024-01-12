Friday evening winds could have greater impact because of Tuesday's storm impact on ENC

Another windy storm is expected to hit eastern North Carolina Friday night.

It’s expected to include strong winds, especially along the coast where a wind advisory is in effect tonight for gusts of 45-50 mph.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport say threats could include severe thunderstorms this evening with damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Only minor coastal flooding is expected because the winds won’t be quite as strong.

However, they add that the wind event is coming just days after strong storms, and even some tornadoes, earlier this week – and people are still trying to clean up from damage from that.

Additionally, forecasters say some trees weakened by the earlier storm may be more prone to falling down with this event, even if though winds are expected to be lighter.