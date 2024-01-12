© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Controlled burns begin this month in ENC longleaf pine forests

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:38 AM EST
N.C. Forest Service officials say significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions in some areas. In the interest of safety, they say people should allow for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.
N.C. Forest Service
File: Last Resort Fire

People who live in and near longleaf pine forests from the Sandhills to the Coast in southeastern North Carolina will soon start seeing smoke as The Nature Conservancy and its conservation partners conduct controlled burns to restore the forest.

Frequent, low-intensity fires knock back shrubs and other vegetation—allowing plants like Venus flytraps to thrive on the forest floor. Some plants need fire for their very existence. Officials the burns also improve habitat for animals like turkey and deer and reduce ticks and remove vegetation that can fuel large damaging wildfires.

Most controlled burns are conducted January through May, although some burning will continue through the summer months and into the fall.

They add that controlled burns are undertaken by highly trained crews with years of experience and only under the most favorable weather conditions.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs