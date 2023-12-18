New mural in Kinston will connect people with substance recovery services

A new mural is going up in Kinston with the goal of connecting people to drug recovery services.

Designed by local artists, the mural will contain a QR code that will provide information on Drug Recovery Courts, local AA and NA meetings, and other rehabilitative services.

It's on the back wall of Gordon Street Church in downtown Kinston.

Colleen Kosinski is with the organization Recovery Together ENC, which is sponsoring the mural.

"A lot of people don't realize that if they're struggling with substance use," she said, "There is free treatment in all of our counties and they can connect with that whether they have insurance or not."

Judge Beth Heath oversees the Drug Recovery Courts in Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties and is a part of Recovery Together ENC.

Much of the mural is up, but Heath says it'll be finished by the end of the December.

"And it'll be that kinda constant reminder that we have these wonderful resources here and we can help people to get well," she said.

The mural will be finished later this month. Kosinski says Recover Together ENC will be doing similar murals in Greene and Wayne counties.