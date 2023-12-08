© 2023 Public Radio East
State officials say North Carolina’s investment in early literacy is paying off

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST
State officials say North Carolina’s investment in early literacy is paying off.

New data presented to the State Board of Education shows that elementary school students continue to make significant improvements in their reading skills.

The stats show North Carolina students outpaced their peers on a national level in grades 1-3, while grades K-3 have shown steady improvement since standardized early literacy tested started in the 2021-22 school year.

In the two years since its implementation, officials say North Carolina’s first, second and third graders have made gains that are more than double those seen on the national level.

Despite having lower scores compared to the national average during that same timeframe, North Carolina kindergarteners have shown greater improvement than their peers across the country, with a growth rate of 6% versus 4% on the national level.

And in the year-end assessment for 2022-23, the percentage of kindergarten students who measured “on track” more than doubled – surpassing the national average.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
